Tom Hardy returning for ‘Venom’ spin-off

By | Published: 2:04 pm

Washington D.C: Tom Hardy who rocked the 2018 film ‘Venom’ is returning in the film’s spin-off.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” film producer Amy Pascal told Fandango and cited Entertainment Weekly.

“When you think of Venom, you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know,” Pascal added.

The producer teased about Spider-man being a part of the spin-off and said, “Everybody would love to see that. You never know someday it might happen. I can say that we’ve had a fantastic partnership and you never know what’s going to happen.”

Adding more to it, Pascal said, “We have a lot of stories to tell about Spider-Man, in every facet. We have big plans for Tom Holland to be a part of everything.”

However, Spider-man being a part of the sequel hasn’t been confirmed, but Holland is sure to come back and amuse the fans once again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel is being penned by Kelly Marcel, who was one of the writers of the original film.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, ‘Venom’ is based on the famous Marvel comic character. The cast list of the 2018 movie included Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate.

‘Venom’ earned over USD 855 million worldwide.