Tom Holland reveals another Avengers: Endgame spoiler

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Whoever first decided to tell actor Tom Holland all the big Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) secrets is probably regretting the decision now. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor is well-known for revealing massive spoilers on social media and in interviews, and it seems like his spoiler streak isn’t over yet! Holland appeared on the recent episode of The Graham Norton Show and revealed yet another spoiler related to Avengers: Endgame, speaking about one of the major deaths from the superhero flick.

“The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame. So, we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark. Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then, you’re living under a rock, to be honest,” Holland said while discussing the upcoming Spider-Man sequel and revealing a major spoiler: Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr) death at the end of the film. This specific spoiler is one that most of the people already know as Avengers: Endgame premiered in the theatres over a month-and-a-half ago.

The film’s directors, Russo Brothers, have actually lifted the ban on spoilers last month. So, it’s fine for Holland to be speaking about the big death in an interview, especially when promoting the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is being described as a direct sequel to Avengers: Endgame. However, some Graham Norton Show viewers, who are yet to see the Marvel film, took to Twitter to express their anger at the actor.