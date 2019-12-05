Tom Holland’s phone call saved Spider-Man

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hollywood star Tom Holland has revealed that his emotional conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger while he was “three pints in” helped keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.During Holland’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel told the actor that Iger had credited him for smoothing things over between Sony Pictures and Marvel soon after they announced their split over the future of the webslinger earlier this year.

“I wouldn’t say it was entirely my doing,” Holland told the late-night host, before jokingly adding, “I saved Spider-Man!”In August Sony announced it would carry on the franchise without Marvel Studios’ involvement, stating any partnership between the two for a third installment of the Holland-fronted franchise was “100 percent dead.”

Holland told Kimmel he had was “devastated” over the split and his appearance at the expo was not his best day. The actor later asked for Iger’s email and phone number, explaining he only wanted to thank him for “changing my life in the best way.”

When Iger called the actor, he and his family were at a pub trivia night. Their conversation ended up saving Spider-Man from exiting from the Marvel fold as Iger told him, “there is a world in which we can make this work.”