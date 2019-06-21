Tombs of primitive humans found in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:34 am

Mancherial: Samudrala Sunil, one of the members of Telangana Jagruti’s History wing claims they have discovered traces of Megalithic age in hillocks, locally known as Buggagutta in Hajipur mandal.

He said tombs of the primitive humans were found in a cave along with rock tools on the premises of Peddagutta. The site is located in dense forest which is around 20 km from Mancherial district’s headquarters.

A historian from Peddapalli, Sunil told Telangana Today they had discovered six tombs situated around a massive rock cave. “We noticed some parts of broken earthen pots under the tombs. Perhaps, they might be mortal remains of primitives,” he construed, adding the evidences prove existence of humans in this region around 10,000 years ago.

According to the historian, the team had also discovered a large round-shaped boulder that was placed on a set of boulders, one of the methods of cremation of bodies followed in the Megalithic age. The cave had small entrance on one of the directions and tools made of rock on the premises of the cave. The site belongs to rock age as we did not find iron tools, he reasoned.

The historical wing of Telangana Jagruti, a culture and heritage body of the State, is trying to study historical sites across Telangana. The members had unearthed fossils of some mammal at Jaipur mandal headquarters recently. They earlier discovered a Jaina religion’s temporary habitation on the banks of the Godavari river near Shivvarm village in Jaipur mandal.

