Ton-up Warner makes Bangladesh pay for World Cup reprieve

By | Published: 6:37 pm

Nottingham: Australia opener David Warner made Bangladesh pay for an early miss with a hundred as the reigning champions piled on the runs in a World Cup match at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Australia were 187 for one in the 33rd over when Warner brought up his century — the left-hander’s second of the tournament after his 107 against Pakistan.

He reached the mark off 110 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Left-hander Warner could have been out for just 10 when a slashing cut off Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza found its way to Sabbir Rahman at backward point.

But the fielder appeared not to have seen the ball properly against the backdrop of the crowd and it burst through his hands.

Warner, back in the Australia fold after completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, later cashed in by hooking left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for six.

Australia captain Aaron Finch, fresh from his 153 in an 87-run win over Sri Lanka, won the toss and decided to bat on a pitch renowned for high scores in one-day international cricket.

Opening batsman Finch launched Mashrafe, the only survivor on either side from Bangladesh’s shock 2005 ODI win over Australia in Cardiff, for a huge six over cover.

Warner went to his fifty in 55 balls and Finch got there even quicker in 47 balls — the skipper’s eighth half-century in 11 ODI innings.

Finch was out soon afterwards for 53 when Soumya Sarkar struck fifth ball with a rising delivery that the surprised right-hander guided straight to Rubel Hossain at short third man.

Australia are currently third in the table, with four wins from five games while Bangladesh, following their impressive seven-wicket win over the West Indies, are fifth.

The top four sides from the 10-team round-robin stage qualify for the semi-finals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter