Too many dot balls in T20 cricket not acceptable: Warner

Speaking after the defeat, the Australian said they could have hit more boundaries. We were off to a decent start. Unfortunately, we didn’t go hard in the middle overs. We should have taken a few more risks.

By | Shiva Krishna Gundra | Published: 12:48 pm

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their second successive loss in the Indian Premier League after going down to Kolkata knight Riders by seven wickets on Saturday. SRH captain David Warner blamed the loss on their batting order who failed to up the ante despite having wickets in hand. He said playing too many dot balls in the middle that cost them the match.

Speaking after the defeat, the Australian said they could have hit more boundaries. “We were off to a decent start. Unfortunately, we didn’t go hard in the middle overs. We should have taken a few more risks. I don’t blame anyone. I take full responsibility for not batting till the end after getting my eye in. We can’t be having too many batsmen on the bench and not score runs. We played four or five overs for just 20 runs. We could have put more pressure on bowlers and could have hit more boundaries in that period. I am disappointed more about dot balls, we have 35-36 dot balls, that is not acceptable in T20 cricket,” said the opener.

SRH batsmen failed to accelerate in the middle managing just 43 runs in the final five overs. When asked about promoting Wriddhiman Saha to No.4, he said, “After my dismissal, we needed a genuine batsman to build the innings. We can’t afford to send a pinch hitter. They (KKR bowlers) bowled well.”

He also defended the decision to bat after winning the toss. “We knew there would be a bit of dew around in the second innings. 20 or 30 runs more would have made a good game. We didn’t put the right total on the board and it was always going to be hard for bowlers. We have good bawling attack and we defended 130 or less in the past. But we didn’t bat well. The boundaries are bigger here and it is a learning curve for everyone. We need to hit more boundaries and target certain areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Man of the Match Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70 in 62 balls to anchor KKR’s first win, said that his target was to see his side through after seeing through the initial overs. “I think as an opener, it’s very important to stay there and it’s your duty to see the team through. The plan was simple. I was there to get set and see my team through. Total wasn’t that big. So it was important for me to stay there. As a batting unit, I think we all did well.”

The youngster also lauded Pat Cummins, the costliest foreign buy in the history of IPL, for coming back strongly after a poor game against Mumbai Indians. “One odd day doesn’t mean much to us and Cummins bowled really well in this game. Pat is one of the best bowlers in the world right now,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .