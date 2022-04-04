Top 10 places to eat Haleem this Ramzan in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti

It is that time of the year when you can go around the city and check out the season’s best haleem. To help you, we have put together a list of places one can find authentic haleem in Hyderabad.

Café Bahar

This famous eatery in Basheerbagh has for many people been the go-to place for haleem for decades now. Famous for its mutton haleem made with ghee, this is perfect for anyone looking to taste local Hyderabadi style haleem. Expect late serving when visiting in peak hours.

Pista House

With over 10 branches in Hyderabad alone and several in other countries, Pista House is literally the flag bearer of Hyderabadi Haleem. Known for its quality and taste, any outlet in the city will be crowded round the clock.

Shadab

A big blue building with Hotel Shadab written all over it stands tall in Old City. The place offers a wide range of dishes starting from Chicken Kebab to Mutton Biryani including vegetarian dishes. With the aroma of Old City all over, one can relish tasty haleem here till the wee hours.

Bawarchi

We have all seen multiple Bawarchi restaurants around the city. However, the original one is located at RTC X roads and does not have any other branches. Visit this place around evening to enjoy the restaurant’s famous haleem, a taste you will not find anywhere else.

Shah Ghouse

With a few outlets in the city, Shah Ghouse is one other place to find lip-smacking haleem. Served with cashew nuts, boiled egg and deep fried onions, it is heaven on earth. You will also find haleem served with an abundance of ghee.

Café 555

Café 555 in Masab Tank has been garnering a lot of praises lately, especially for its Mutton Haleem. Known for its affordable prices and great taste, it has become a go-to for people. A stroll along Hussain Sagar in the evening followed with haleem at 555 seems like a great plan!

Sarvi Restaurant

If you are looking for a break from the age-old servers of haleem, Sarvi in Banjara Hills is the place to visit. With much importance given to hygiene and the overall brand image, it’s touted to be the place where film stars get their haleem from.

Behrouz

Haleem from this place is known to be creamy and melt in your mouth. With multiple outlets in the city, their Gosht Haleem is a hit dish. Embodying the royalty of ancient Nizams, even the packaging from this place seems like it has come out from that era.

Mehfil

Another famous eatery that has been around for a long time, Mehfil in Narayanguda is the best out of its many branches. The place actually looks like a mehfil with a swarm of people and dazzling lights in the evening. People in this part of the city swear on its Mutton Haleem.

Paradise Food Court

Last but not least, one of the most known restaurants in the city, Paradise had actually held a haleem festival this year, much before the actual season began. The haleem here is worth a try.

