Top athletes of Telangana felicitated

Hyderabad: Top athletes who brought laurels to the State and the country at international and national events were felicitated on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday, at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Monday.

Twenty one medalists from Khelo India Youth Games held in Guwahati were also felicitated and presented with cheques. A total of 80 athletes were rewarded on the occasion. Boxer from Nizamabad Nikhat Zareen, chess player Sai Agni Jeevitesh among others attended the event.

Press Club wins cricket tourney

Press Club team emerged champions in a two-day cricket tournament. The Press Club scored 79 runs in stipulated 10 overs with the help of Mani’s 32-ball 51-run knock. Later, TNGO managed to score 76 runs, falling short by three runs. The cricket tournament was organised by Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A Venkateshwar Rao.

Former Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy, Palle Laxman Goud, Sri Prathani Ramakrishna Goud and other sports bodies’ officials took part in the celebrations. The event also included blood donation camp, distribution of wheel chairs and other cultural events.

