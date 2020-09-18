Top BJP leaders arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Kakinada: Several top leaders of the BJP were arrested by police on Friday in the wake of the ‘Chalo Amalapuram’ call to the party cadre in protest against the burning of the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswami temple chariot and attacks on Hindu temples.

Police clamped prohibitory orders in Amalapuram and set up barricades to prevent the entry of the protesters into Konaseema region on the day. BJP state president Somu Veerraju, former president Kanna Lakshminarayana, and former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari were kept under house arrest, while former state ministers Ravela Kishore Babu and Adinarayana Reddy were held on their way to Amalapuram.

The arrests were condemned by BJP MLC PVN Madhav who said though no arrests were made in cases of attacks of Hindu temples, several workers protesting peacefully were being taken into custody by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .