Top cop for a day, leukemia fighter lives a dream in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The uniform was just right for her bravery.

17-year-old A Ramya, who has been waging a brave battle against leukemia, looked every bit a top cop as she donned the khaki on Tuesday, living her dream to be the Commissioner of Police, though just for a day.

Helping her to make her dream come true was Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, who readily agreed to Make a Wish Foundation’s request. Ramya, daughter of A Narsimha and A Padma, is a second year MPC Intermediate student in Sri Chaitanya College, Suchitra in Medchal. The 17-year-old, according to the Foundation, has been ‘bright, active, confident and smiling’ all the while fighting blood cancer (leukemia) bravely. Dr Kiran (Oncology) of NIMS, Punjagutta is treating her, they said.

Taking charge as the Commissioner of Police of Rachakonda, Ramya said she would like to control law and order problems and create a friendly police atmosphere in the limits of Rachakonda apart from bringing good name and reputation to the Commissionerate. Addressing the media, she said she was ‘very happy’, and added that as the Commissioner, she would prevent property offences and for the protection of women, increase the number of She Teams and patrolling parties.

Bhagwat and Additional Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu were present to guide her, with Bhagwat presenting her a small financial help as well for emergencies. Ramya was also given a guard of honor.

Ramya’s mother Padma, Additional DCP (Admin) Shilpavalli, Additional DCP (CAR) Shameer, Make a Wish Foundation coordinator Shashi and others were present.

This is the second time that Bhagwat has made such a wish come true.

In 2017, it was a small boy Ehsan’s wish to become Commissioner for a day, to which the CP readily agreed and did the needful.

