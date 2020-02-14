Watch: Top cop Sajjanar joins Green India Challenge

By | Published: 5:04 pm 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar joined the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar and planted saplings at the parade grounds of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here on Thursday.

Sajjanar, who was nominated by television anchor Roja, accepted the challenge and after planting mango and sapota saplings, thanked Santosh for initiating the challenge that aims to green the environs. “Everyone of us should plant at least three saplings and take care of them for three months,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Green India Challenge would spread not just in Telangana but across the country. “Planting trees should be a continuous process and the practice of presenting a sapling instead of a gift is a good one,” the Commissioner said.

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao is determined to increase the green cover and have saplings planted across the State. “On the occasion of the Chief Minister’s birthday on February 17, massive plantation activities will be taken up in all offices of DCPs, ACPs and police stations in the Commissionerate,” he said.

Sajjanar also nominated 15 others for the Green India Challenge. Those nominated were included Arijit Sarkar, VP, Google; Vijay Kesinapally, Centre Head, Wipro; Raghu Boddupally, Centre Head, Infosys; Rajanna, VP, TCS; Shivanand, Director, Tech Mahindra; Prashant Nadella, Centre Head, Cognizant; Rajiv Kumar, MD, IDC-Microsoft; Laxmikanth, MD, Broadridge; Ramesh Khaza, MD, State Street; Shashi Reddy, Dir, Qualcomm; Sridhar, Centre Head, Wells Fargo; Issac Rajkumar, MD, Opentext; Narsimha Chary, Secretary, TS Assembly; Prakash Bodla, UTC Centre Head and Venkat – Head of Factset.

Green India Challenge co-founder Raghav, DCP (Women and Children Safety Wing) Anasuya and others participated in the programme.

