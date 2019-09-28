Top games that will leave you flabbergasted

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Online games are surely addictive. Casually playing Ludo or Rummy is an everyday ritual for the young clan. While Candy Crush keeps one affianced and hooked Temple Run gets the player to never stop. What we have here are the best games that should be comfortable for any age group. Let’s get started.

Criminal Case

Join the Police of Grimsborough to solve a series of murder cases in this captivating hidden object, adventure game. Investigate crime scenes for clues, bring the suspects in for questioning and analyse evidence to catch the killers. Are you ready to prove your detective skills?

Asphalt 9

Legends features a top roster of real hyper cars for you to drive that is unlike that found in any other game, from renowned car manufacturers like Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini and W Motors. You’re free to pick the dream car you need and race across spectacular locations against rival speed machines around the world. Hit the fast track and leave your limits in the dust to become a Legend of the Track!

Alto’s Odyssey

Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sand boarding journey to discover its secrets. Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home. Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.

Brawl Stars

Battle with friends or solo across a variety of game modes in under three minutes. Unlock and upgrade dozens of Brawlers with powerful super abilities. Purchase and collect unique skins to stand out and show off in the arena. Join or start a band to share tactics and fight together.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Simple battle feature with strategy. Easy and interactive battles! Tap the screen to attack, but combine magic abilities with tactical know-how to overpower your opponents in strategic manoeuvres! High-quality CG animations of your favourite Final Fantasy.