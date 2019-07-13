On top of her game

By | Published: 12:40 am 8:59 pm

From receiving the ‘Woman of the Year’ at Asian Achievers Awards in October 2010 to the ‘Glory of India Award’ for her outstanding performance in the legal field in January 2012, or being the recipient of ‘Best in Legal Services’ award at the British Indian Awards 2014 — Pavani Reddy has proved her mettle.

Journey to past

Born in Hyderabad to an Army officer, the dual-qualified lawyer (in England & Wales and India) spent her childhood living in different cities. Taking us through a flashback, she recalls how they were always on the move. “We travelled to different parts of India, stayed in Guntur for three years. My mother looked after us, me and my two siblings, while my father worked in remote locations in northern India. They always taught us that we should work hard to achieve success in life and never take anything for granted,” says Pavani, the managing partner of Zaiwalla & Co.

She started with an apprenticeship with the same firm in 2003, and realised that her heart lies in law and never looked back since then. “When I initially started and came to the UK, I felt like a fish out of water. But, I worked hard to understand the law here and once I did, it was smooth,” she shares.

Legally speaking

Recently, Zaiwalla & Co. LLP settled $1.6 bn damages for Iran’s Bank Mellat against the UK government for wrongful sanctions. “I was one of the lead partners in this case. It was one of the biggest cases in the UK history. So, I consider myself fortunate to have been able to, coming from a different territory, handling cases of that magnitude,” shares the expert in arbitration, who has handled many high-profile commercial, international and private client cases in the firm, including Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in a 170 million pound claim against it brought by an Indian company with an American stakeholding.

“It can, sometimes, be a challenge to handle multi-million pound arbitration and litigation matters for clients, but if you remain focused and thoroughly research your case matter, you can succeed,” asserts Pavani Reddy.

Opportunities and family

Talking about the gender gap and equal opportunities in the legal sector, she says, “I would not say it doesn’t exist. I faced them too, but ignored these obstacles. You know it’s the results that matter, so show your potential. Also, I was fortunate to have Mr Zaiwalla as my mentor. Moving to opportunities, well, it is increasingly getting better for women in business now. There are more opportunities for women to progress; a change can be seen in the scenario.”

When asked how she juggles between work and family, she adds, “It can, sometimes, be a challenge. But, my family has always been supportive. And everything has its own advantages and disadvantages. The simple rule to crack it is to stay calm and composed.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .