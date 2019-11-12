Top Maoist couple held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested a top Maoist couple, who were out on bail from 2016 but continuing their links with the Maoist party, and also for their involvement in several unlawful activities.

The couple – Narla Ravi Sharma, 54, and Bellapu Anuradha, 56, was allegedly participating in revolutionary activities. They were former CPI (Maoist) party State Committee Members (SCMs). Sharma alias Rahul was a revolutionary of CPI (Maoist) party and former SCM Bihar regional committee as well.

On Tuesday morning, a special team of the LB Nagar police searched the couple’s residence at Vishalandhra Colony in Mansoorabad. During searches, the police found incriminating Maoist literature, three laptops, pen drives and memory cards along with correspondence with Maoists.

According to police, Sharma was involved in the formation of the All India Forum against Hindutwa Facist Offensive in February at Delhi. Anuradha was supposed to attend a press conference under the aegis of the Forum at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendra in Bagh Lingampally on Tuesday, police said.

“Sharma was continuing his war against the State and actively promoting revolutionary activities in the State and country. The seizure of large quantity of literature and digital gadgets from his house authenticate that he was a hardcore Maoist. The analysis of incriminating literature and digital data seized will further substantiate the charges levelled against him,” officials said.

In all, 16 cases were registered against him out of which, 11 were in Jharkhand, four in Hyderabad and one at Chintapalli Visakhapatnam Rural, AP. One of these cases was pending trial at Tenughat in Bokaro of Jharkhand. After being released on bail on April 4, 2016, Sharma came to Hyderabad and resided at Swetcha apartment in Bagh Amberpet along with his wife.

He was frequently going underground for long periods and taking part in meetings of top Maoists in Chattisgarh and other parts of the country. He disappeared from July 21 to August 6, 2018 with his wife and allegedly went to Dandakaranya.

Sharma, a native of Tirumalapuram village of Kollapur mandal in Nagar Kurnool district was a graduate in Agriculture and studied at Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University during 1984-86. He came in contact with Mekala Damodar Reddy alias Madan, a Divisional Committee Secretary of CPI(ML) PWG and worked in the twin cities.

He was elected as general secretary, Hyderabad City Radical Students Union (RSU). In 1988, he was arrested in two cases booked in Saidabad and Mirchowk police stations and was released on bail on August 9,1988. In 1992-93, he worked in the Central Research Institute of Dry land Agriculture (CRIDA) here.

About his underground activities, the police said in 1998, he was sent to Bihar and Jharkhand where he took active part in the merger process of the PWG with CPI-ML-PU. A year later, he worked as Zonal Committee Member at Palamu, Lathehar of Jharkhand.

He was appointed as Bihar-Jharkhand special area committee member in 2001 and acted as in-charge military affairs of the same committee from 2003 -2006. Sharma was arrested in 2009 at Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand.

