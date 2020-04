By | Published: 10:56 pm

Kothagudem: A Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh cash reward on his head was killed in encounter in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh State. The deceased naxal was identified Nagesh alias Podium Kama. He hails from Bhandarpadar village under Bheji police station limits in Sukma district.

He was active in Kalimela of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area for the six years. He was working as area committee member (ACM) of AOB Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).