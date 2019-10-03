Top Maoist surrenders to police in Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): A top Maoist from Chhattisgarh, who was involved in as many as 12 cases, surrendered before the Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra and 39 CRPF Battalion officials here on Thursday.

The surrendered Maoist was identified as 36-year-old Savalam Yadamaiah alias Rama Rao of Mangalaguda in Kistaram taluk of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. He served as commander of 2nd Platoon-C Section and 2nd Central Regional Committee (CRC) Area Committee Member (ACM). He used INSAS and SLR rifles while serving underground.

Speaking to the press, Rajesh Chandra said Yadamaiah joined the Maoists in 2003. He took part in as many as 12 assaults on police and CRPF personnel in Sukma and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, Koraput in Odisha and under Cherla police station limits in Telangana State.

Yadamaiah, who was vexed with Maoist ideology and wanted to join the social mainstream, left the movement, quit arms and came to his native village, the ASP said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter