Top official promised to relook at mining nod: Cong

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the Director-General (Forests), Government of India, informed its leaders that the in-principle forest clearances granted for exploratory drilling for uranium in Amrabad Tiger Reserve and Nalgonda district would be looked at afresh again.

Party leaders and former MLAs C Vamsichand Reddy, SA Sampath Kumar and Dr C Vamshi Krishna met DG Forests Siddhanta Das in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a detailed memorandum against the uranium mining proposals. They said they had explained the official about the widespread opposition from people to the mining proposal and how it would impact the lives of thousands of tribal families and destroy the environment. Following this, the official assured them that the proposals would be looked at afresh again, they said.

In their memorandum, they said about 20,500 acres of forest in the core area of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve would be affected by the exploratory mining activities. They also said the areas marked for the mining were currently witnessing huge protests against the exploration and requested the DG Forests to cancel the in-principle permission.

