Top official turns snake charmer in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary (Home) Rajiv Trivedi on Thursday showed that apart from swimming and running, for which he is quite famous for, he could don the garb of a snake charmer as well in emergency situations.

Trivedi came to the rescue of Chief Secretary SK Joshi by catching a two-and-half-foot cobra that hid at the latter’s residence at the IAS Officer’s Quarters in Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, on Thursday evening.

Trivedi was in his office in the Secretariat when he received a call from Joshi, informing him that a snake entered his house and that his family was quite shaken and at a loss on what to do. Trivedi rushed to Joshi’s house and found that the snake was hiding near an LPG cylinder in the kitchen. Asking the family to stay away from the kitchen, Trivedi deftly caught the cobra using a special caliper. He put it inside a jar and set the reptile free in an open place away from the IAS quarters.

“After getting a call from Joshi sir, I rushed to his house and checked the premises. I found the cobra hiding behind the cylinder,” Trivedi said. The cobra was reluctant to come out on seeing people inside the house, he said.

For Trivedi, this was not a first. He caught snakes that found their way into houses in Jubilee Hills and Yousufguda, he said. “I did not undergo any training. With the help of the caliper, I can catch snakes,” he said. With large tracts of bushes, snakes are not a rare sight for residents of Prashasan Nagar.

