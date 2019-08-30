My top priority is now to get runs for Hyderabad: Rayudu

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Ambati Rayudu has dismissed the talk of his U-turn decision to return to cricket. The 33-year-old said people may talk many things but his intentions are clear and he wants to play for Hyderabad in all earnest. “I declined lucrative offers to play in T10 and T20 leagues in Canada and other countries. I have come out of retirement for well-wishers. It is not a U-turn as good reasons I believe I have good amount of cricket left in me. My top priority is now to get runs for Hyderabad,’’ he said in an exclusive interview to Telangana Today the day after he gave his letter to Hyderabad Cricket Association on his decision to play in all three formats of the game.

He once again reiterated that the Chennai Super Kings management played a huge role along with (VVS) Laxman bhai and Noel bhai (David) in this aspect. “They called me many times urging me to return to cricket from the time I had announced my retirement. It was an emotional decision then but later on I realised that I could still contribute something to Hyderabad cricket.”

Talking about his omission from the World Cup, Rayudu said he was hurt. “To be honest, I was hurt when I was not named in the squad and it took me a little while to overcome from that phase.” On his controversial 3D tweet after he was dropped, Rayudu said was very disappointed at that moment of time. “I had worked very hard to be ready for the World Cup. I quit red-ball cricket for the World Cup. I was extremely fit and doing the role which the team asked me to do at No.4 and suddenly when you are not in the team, it was shocking. There was no communication from the team members also.”

The dashing batsman said it was the right decision to quit first class cricket last season as he wanted to concentrate for the World Cup. “The main reason was that I wanted myself to be fully fit and fresh for the World Cup. I didn’t regret for that move and my sole intention was to do well in World Cup then. I don’t agree since I didn’t play in Ranji Trophy, I didn’t get runs for India. In fact, I had a very, very good tour of New Zealand. Of course, it took a game or two to get back to my form. I was the highest run-getter in New Zealand. I was happy with the way I was batting and shaping up. It was unfortunate that they (selectors) had some different combinations in mind and that didn’t work out for me.”

He said he always took setbacks in his strides. “I fought hard and won the battles. There were few people who always guided me in difficult times. I’m always fortunate that I could always fight back.”

Rayudu added that cricket was always his first love. “I had my share of ups and downs. I had to go through a much longer process before getting to play for India. It made me strong mentally and also taught me the importance of the game.

“There are a lot of good moments with the Indian team even though I had played only 50-odd games but I had great experiences with the team. I was fortunate to play alongside some of the great cricketers. My best series definitely would be in New Zealand because the conditions were tough. That is where I enjoyed because I love challenges. It was an important phase of my career. I also enjoyed some knocks in Motibagh ground, especially no professional wanted to play because of the wicket. I was happy to get lot of runs there for Baroda. All these things helped me to become a better cricketer.”

Rayudu also said he was unfortunate not to play Test cricket. “I was in the Test squad but unfortunately I could not play in the eleven. My best innings have been in red-ball cricket as I batted many times in difficult conditions. I always enjoyed playing longer format of the game.”

Over the years, he said he evolved as a batsman. “I learnt to be patient to play a long innings. I can change gears according to the situation. I have evolved as a batsman.”

