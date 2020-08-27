Top-ranked Novak Djokovic cruises into semis

By | Published: 11:02 pm

New York: World number one Novak Djokovic cruised into the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open on Wednesday while Japan’s Naomi Osaka withdrew to protest the shooting of a black man by police in Wisconsin.

Djokovic, who launches his bid for a fourth US Open title and 18th Grand Slam crown on Monday, needed only 62 minutes to rout Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-1.

The 33-year-old Serbian, who seeks a fourth US Open title and 18th Grand Slam crown, advanced to a Thursday semi-final against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, who upset defending champion Daniil Medvedev, last year’s US Open runner-up from Russia, by 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic had no issues with a prior neck injury, testing himself well on the Flushing Meadows hardcourts in the same spectator-less Covid-19 bubble quarantine atmosphere where the US Open will be played.

“It was great. I feel very good,” said Djokovic who is 21-0 this year.

“Started a little bit tight the opening couple of games of my service games. Managed to defend well.”

“Ever since that first break early in the first set, I never looked back. I really played very aggressive when I have a chance. I was playing my shots. I was very pleased with my serve.”

Fourth seed Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, rallied to defeat Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in a quarter-final.

But she withdrew from her Thursday semi against Belgian 14th seed Elise Mertens, who eliminated American Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3.

The other men’s semi-final will send Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who advanced down 5-6 when American Reilly Opelka retired, against Canada’s Milos Raonic, who defeated Serbian Filip Krajinovic 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5.

Djokovic won this event, typically played in Cincinnati, in 2018 after five prior finals losses and looks like he could claim a second title in three tries while warming up for the US Open and testing the improvements made to his games since the Covid-19 shutdown.

“Everything was worked on in the last six months,” he said.

“Looked into what can be upgraded. I worked on every single shot. It’s good that it’s paying off so soon after the break. Hope to keep it going.”