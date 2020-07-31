Tornado in Yadadri-Bhongir district; no major damage

By | Published: 9:49 pm 10:22 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: People in several villages around Nemali Kaluva and Nagaram in Valigonda stood mesmerised for over an hour watching a tornado developing on Friday evening. Surprised villagers did not lose much time in filming the not-so-common weather phenomenon and the footage went viral on social media platforms in no time.

The tornado occurred near agricultural fields and far away from the residential area, there was no major damage caused. However, small trees located in the place where tornado happened got uprooted. At Lingarajupally village, some electric poles too had fallen. The tornado, which started at 6.20 pm lasted for one hour.

According to eyewitnesses, the tornado started near the village tank of Lingarajupally at 6.20 pm and moved towards Nemali Kaluva after 15 minutes. Its intensity too increased as it moved towards Nemali Kaluva. Initially, people got panicky, witnessing the long column of dust, which seemed to spiral into the sky. But sometime later as it moved towards Asifsagar canal of Musi river, it lost the momentum and dissipated.

