Torchbearers of a tremendous transformation

By | Published: 11:21 pm 8:46 pm

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period.

For the past couple of days, Internet has been abuzz with a topic that has been historically considered a taboo. With hundreds of people, steered by celebrities, flooding social media with pictures of themselves holding a pad with the aforesaid caption, we guess it is safe to assume that we are finally witnessing the stigma surrounding menstruation fading away, and heading towards a change we have all been yearning for.

Dialogue on menstrual hygiene

#PadManChallenge is one of the initiatives by team Pad Man, to simultaneously promote the movie, as well as start a dialogue on the importance of menstrual hygiene.

The movie is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu, who, braving the odds, not only invented low-cost sanitary pad-making machines, but also conceived grassroots mechanisms to spread awareness about traditional unsanitary practices regarding menstruation in rural India.

Apart from the crew of the movie, hordes of celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor, among many others, have joined the movement, inspiring the rest of country to be a part of the conversation.

Organised mass movement

Recently, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar had launched the ‘Feminine Hygiene Awareness’ global tour, as a part of the Beauty with a Purpose tour, here in Hyderabad, to propagate her

pilot project ‘Shakti’ which aims at educating the women, and men, in rural areas of the country about menstrual hygiene and also provide low-cost sanitary napkins to them.

Although many a time celebrities have spoken up about menstruation, this sort of a mass, organised movement is bound impact the archaic notions of the society.

Accessibility factor

Renowned dancer Ananda Shankar Jayant feels while the awareness has always been there – thanks to televisions and advertisements – this kind of a movement serves as an essential push. “When newsworthy people endorse ideas such as this, it seeps in faster in the society. The dialogue has already been there for some time now. It has become more important to address the economical part of it, by making pads accessible to those who cannot afford it,” she says.

In fact, a number of schools and universities are already working towards installing sanitary napkin vending machines in their campus.

Dhana Lakshmi, a teacher at Sentia The Global School, reckons that while installing sanitary napkin vending machines increases accessibility, it will also initiate a conversation about menstruation among students, thereby normalising the issue. “Talking about it without any inhibition will help a great deal in breaking the taboo,” she concludes.