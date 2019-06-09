TOSA organises national conference on shoulder injuries

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad in association with Telangana Orthopaedic Surgeons Associations (TOSA) organised a national conference on ‘Shoulder Injuries: Current Concepts, Basics and Advanced’ on Sunday.

During the conference, senior faculty and orthopaedic surgeons discussed latest treatments and minimally invasive procedures including key-hole surgeries of the shoulder available worldwide. The conference also featured senior national and international faculty, according to the Conference Chairman and senior Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Nithin Kumar.

Thanks to rapid development of technology, shoulder joints need not be opened fully to take up complicated procedures. Due to minimally invasive keyhole surgeries, even patients can recover quickly when compared to traditional open surgeries, doctors said.

Over 200 orthopaedic surgeons from across India participated in the conference. Health Minister, Etela Rajender was the Chief Guest of the conference, which was presided over by Managing Director of Yashoda Hospitals, Dr. G. S. Rao.