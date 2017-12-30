‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ first look unveiled

By | Published: 11:06 am

Actor Ravi Teja has bagged a super hit at the box office this year in the form of ‘Raja The Great’. The film emerged as the biggest grosser in his career. Now, the ‘Mass Maharaj’ is all set to enthrall his fans early next year with ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’.

On Friday, the hero has surprised everyone by unveiling the first look of ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’. In the poster, he is seen in an ultra-stylish avatar, who is gearing up for an intense action. The poster too is designed in a way that it hints about the high octane action sequences while providing Ravi Teja mark entertainment.

Directed by Vikram Sirikonda, the actioner stars Raashi Khanna while Nallamalupu Bujji and Vamsi Vallabhaneni are the producers, and features tunes from Pritam.