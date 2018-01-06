‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ teaser hints at action galore

By | Published: 1:25 pm 1:28 pm

On Saturday, makers of ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ have unveiled the movie’s teaser. The film has been generating enough buzz among action movie lovers, with its first looks having indicated it would be an intense action drama.

The 31-second teaser is packed with high octane stunts performed by Ravi Teja. The background score is another plus.

Though the ‘Touch Chesi Chudu’ teaser gives a glimpse into the stylish avatar of the male protagonist, it offers no frames of heroines Raashi Khanna or Seerat Kapoor.

The Vikram Sirikonda directorial is currently in its post-production stage. The makers are reportedly planning to lock the release date in February.