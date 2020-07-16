Tough competition among Pallavi School students

By | Published: 7:20 pm

The CBSE class X results saw Pallavi School students faring well. The school achieved 100 per cent pass per centage results. Students scored highest marks in Mathematics 99, Science was 98,Social Science 98, Information and Technology was 99, Telugu 97, Hindi 98 and English 98.

K Sankeerthi and Sitanshu Kumar Jena scored 95.8 per cent and topped the school students while Yashna with a just a few decimals behind scored 95.3 percentage and stood second.

Out of 104 students, 6 students scored above 95 per cent,22 students scored above 90 per cent, while 64 students scored above 80 per cent. School management and Principal of the school Sunir Nagi congratulated the students on their achievement.

