Tough time ahead for dentists

Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: One of the biggest casualties in the Covid-19 pandemic in the medical profession could be dentists as they directly deal with the mouth. Droplets are the biggest threat to dentists. Even their profession as dentists is at stake and the harsh reality is that there could be closure of some of the private clinics post Covid-19.

Dr G Chandrasekhar, Professor and Head, Dept of Orthodontics, Panineeya Dental College (Hyderabad) said dentists are doctors who work close to the patient’s mouth. “We will be treading on an uncertain path. It is a potential threat to both doctors and patients. Aerosol is created when high-powered devices like Airotors use compressed air and water. Most procedures performed by the dental teams have the potential to create contaminated aerosols and splatter,” he said. “Aerosols are tiny particles or droplets which remain suspended in air. Numerous airborne particles derived from blood, saliva, tooth debris, dental plaque, calculus and restorative material are produced by an ultrasonic scaler when used in combination with water spray,” he said, adding that Airotar was an important tool for tooth preparation for any dental procedure like root canal treatment or making artificial tooth.

Dr Parth Satwalekar, a cricketer-turned-dentist, says it will be like batting on an unknown wicket. ”The future of dental clinics and colleges is very scary. It won’t be the same as it was before the lockdown. It’s like putting your hand in the lions mouth as all of dentistry happens inside a patient’s mouth. Dental procedure prices, which are already considered by most to as expensive, will rise even higher as dentists will have to use new PPEs for every patient and every appointment. For sure, there will be worries and apprehensions, both for the patients and the dentists. We will be caught in no man’s land sometimes as we won’t be able to know the patients’ contact history’’ said Satwalekar.

Dr N Viveka Vardhan Reddy, Principal & Professor of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, SVS Institute of Dental Sciences, Mahabubnagar, feels dentists have to follow guidelines issued by WHO and Dental Council of India while treating the patients in clinics after the lockdown.

“It will be a testing time for dentists. We all have to be cautious while treating patients. It has now become potentially a high-risk job. Performing surgeries in the mouth is something that will be a big concern,’’ said Reddy, adding that the government should step in to help young dental practitioners.

“There should be reduction of taxes on dental materials and equipment and also reduction of tariff of electricity charges for dental clinics (commercial to domestic) to help young doctors,’’ he said, also demanding recognition of all dental clinics for treatment of government employees and reimbursement facilities rather than for a few selected corporate hospitals or clinics.

Dr K Mahendranadh Reddy, Professor and HoD, Prosthodontist and implantologyst, says the procedures will change for sure. “Dentists will be most vulnerable and they risk the maximum danger as they will be working very close to the mouth. We have to use all the protective gear now to treat any patient. Sanitising will be the key here. At least for a few years, till we find vaccine to contain Covid-19, the dentists will have to follow the new guidelines strictly while treating a patient.’’

