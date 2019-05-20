Tough time for cops in tracing Ravi Prakash

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Three special teams that were constituted to trace former TV9 Chief Executive Officer V Ravi Prakash and actor S Shivaji are searching for them at three places – Amaravati, Guntur and Vijayawada – in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sources said Ravi Prakash was reportedly taking shelter with the help of a few politicians in AP in Amaravati, Guntur or Vijayawada. As he was said to be frequently changing SIM cards, the police are facing problems in tracing his actual location.

Investigators also found that he was making calls through WhatsApp to avoid the police from identifying his location. Shivaji was also taking shelter at the house of his close acquaintances, it is learnt. Even as a search is on for Ravi Prakash and Shivaji, the Cyberabad cybercrimes sleuths examined 10 witnesses in collection with the cheating and forgery case that was registered against the duo.

The statements of witnesses would be crucial for the investigators to nail Ravi Prakash and Shivaji. On the other hand, the investigators continued to question the channel’s former Chief Financial Officer M.V.K.N. Murthy to collect more information from him. A few days ago, the Cyberabad police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Ravi Prakash and Shivaji across all airports in the country after they failed to appear before the investigating officer in spite of issuing three notices to them.

Apart from two cases that were booked by the Cyberabad cybercrime sleuths, the Banjara Hills police also booked a cheating and criminal breach of trust case against Ravi Prakash, Murthy and others on Thursday.