Tough times for private colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: The number of private engineering and technology colleges offering undergraduate courses across the State is dipping. This is evident from the number of colleges that are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) each year.

The apex technical body, for the academic year 2020-21, has approved 186 private engineering and technology colleges in the State. This is against the 202 that were approved in 2019-2020 and in other words, means that 16 private colleges have not received permission from the AICTE to offer undergraduate engineering and technology programmes this year.

According to details available with the AICTE, in the last seven years, the number of private engineering colleges receiving approvals from the Council has come down by 133. While there were 319 private engineering colleges across the State in 2014-15, this plummeted to 186 in 2020-21. As the number of colleges nosedived so did the total number of seats. A total of 1,87,530 seats were available in 319 private engineering institutions in 2014-15 to compared to 1,05,119 now.

In total, the AICTE has approved 201 engineering and technology institutions including government, university-managed and private colleges in the State for the academic year 2020-21.

One of the main reasons for the drop in number of engineering institutions is drop in number of admissions in them. Out of 183 institutions that participated in the final-phase engineering web counselling through the EAMCET last year, only 44, including 12 university and 32 private colleges, recorded 100 per cent admissions, while the number of colleges with zero admissions were three.

The private pharmacy colleges in the State are no different from the engineering ones. While 124 private institutions were approved by the AICTE in 2019-20, this number has come down to 78 in 2020-21. This year, a total of 81 pharmacy institutions including private and government with 7,400 seats were permitted by the AICTE.

In 2019-20, the AICTE had granted progressive closure for eight private institutions which included engineering and technology, pharmacy, and management in the State.

