Tough to stay at home: Harikrishna

By | Published: 12:03 am 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna says it is quite tough for sportspersons to stay for so long at home. Confined to the house since last month, Harikrishna, who lives in Prague, said, “The coronavirus has affected all the sports from March. All the major events has been postponed or cancelled until June and chess Olympiad is also postponed,’’ said the Indian GM in an interview to Telangana Today.

The Hyderabad-based player was, however, happy for chess players there is some relief as there are some online events starting soon. “Since chess can be played online, there is hope that there will be more online events if the situation continues.’’

Now residing in Prague, he said he is preparing chess and taking care of physical fitness. “Life without tournaments is quite boring as we are not able to travel and play chess. Playing online and live at the board is quite different. So I’m hoping that virus will be contained soon.’’

Presently, ranked 27th in the world with a rating of 2719, Harikrishna said many of the events got postponed. “So I’m just waiting to see when the whole situation will improve and life will return to normal.’’

Recalling his last season’s show, the Grandmaster added that he had faced ups and downs. “I had a real low at the beginning of the year 2019 but then around September I reached as high as 2748. I had few events where I performed not well. This year I did not play much. I am looking forward to do better show in 2020. Of course, it depends if chess events resume.’’

Harikrishna said that it was a pity that Olympiad was postponed. “Fide probably have felt hosting a large scale event in August would be a risk and would be tough. It is also unclear when flights will resume and Covid-19 will be contained. So I think it is good decision to wait and see the situation.’’

On Indian chess front, Harikrishna said at the moment there are many promising players like Prag, Nihal, Raunak, Narayanan.S.L , Arjun Erigaisi and Gukesh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .