Tougher norms for meat shops in Telangana

Hyderabad: To ensure safety of meat consumers in the State, a new set of regulations has been prepared for food safety inspections by the Telangana chapter of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The guidelines are based on provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Meat shops should not be in the 50-metre radius of any place of worship, and the height of meat shops should be at least 3 metres each, the rules note.

Assistant Food Controller P Chandrashekhar told Telangana Today that violation of food safety guidelines was currently rampant across the State, and that the governing body had formulated a new set of guidelines to help food inspectors monitor meat shops better.

Meat shops should be placed at a proper distance from vegetable and other food markets, he said, and added that the floor of the meat shops should be made of impervious concrete material for easy cleaning. There should be potable water supply in the shops, and only fresh potable water should be used for cleaning meat during the process of slaughter and cutting, he said.

“Butchers should possess valid medical certificates, since diseases passed on by them through meat shops is a common malaise. The butcher should not indulge in any kind of gutkha, paan or tobacco consumption. Also, proper ventilation windows and exhaust fans must be set up in all meat shops. The meat shop owner must ensure that only stainless steel utensils are used for slaughter of animals and cutting of meat, and also that glass or mesh partitions keep the meat away from roadside pollution,” said Chandrashekhar.

The government in November 2017 asserted that the strength of food inspectors in the State would be ramped up from a handful to more than 300. Such measures were keenly awaited, Chandrashekhar said, since existing food controllers and inspectors were overburdened with work due to staff shortage. Apart from recruitment of staff, the government should provide police security to food inspectors on field duty, he said, since officials inspecting meat shops were threatened by locals and trade associations on several occasions.