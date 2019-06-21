Tour ‘The Big Bang Theory’ set

By | Published: 8:30 pm

The popular American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’, which made history as TV’s longest-running show, ended last month. While fans are still reeling over the end of the series, Warner Bros. may have the perfect gift to cheer them up! Fans of the show can now relive their favourite moments from the hit comedy series as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood’s interactive soundstage.

Some of the original sets from the sitcom, including apartments 4A and 4B, the infamous elevator and the CalTech Physics Lab Cafeteria, will be added to the Studio Tour beginning June 25, this year at Stage 48: Script to Screen.The guests will be able to experience all the fun (and physics!) as they step into the original sets from the groundbreaking hit show.

What’s interesting is that the guests will be transported to Pasadena, California where the show, which wrapped its 12-season-long run in May, was set. There will be plenty of photo ops available including the Foyer between apartments 4A and 4B where Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) lived adjacent to the infamous elevator.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, the show premiered on CBS on September 24, 2007. In March 2017, the series was renewed for two additional seasons, bringing its total to twelve.

The show originally centred around the lives of socially awkward physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, who take a wild turn when the beautiful and free-spirited Penny moves in next door.The series starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch. It has earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run.