Tourism department to organise bike ride to Ananthagiri Hills

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: To celebrate 125 years of service to the nation and also the World Tourism Day, Confederation of Indian Industry in association with Tourism Department is organizing ‘Travel again: Bike ride to Ananthagiri Hills’ with the theme ‘Encouraging weekend getaways’, on Sunday at 6.30 am.

The bike ride will start from Taramati Baradari and go to Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad and return to complete a journey of approximately 125 km. V Srinivas Goud, Youth Services, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology will flag-off the bike ride.

This is an attempt to encourage weekend tourism hangouts so that people restart living these trends, a press release said. This initiative will help create awareness about tourism weekend getaways near Hyderabad, it added.

