Tourism in Warangal Urban lies in neglect

Warangal Urban: Several proposals moved by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) last year for the promotion of tourism in the district by the then chairperson of the DTPC and District Collector Amrapali Kata were put on the back-burner after her transfer from the district.

At a meeting held in July last year, the DTPC decided to introduce rock- climbing activity on the hill near the Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Veerabhadra Swamy, a popular pilgrim centre in Bheemadevarapally mandal in the district, and also resolved to introduce rock-climbing and trekking activity at Ursu Gutta (hillock) in Warangal city.

But no concrete steps were taken towards implementation of these proposals even after a year. It may be recalled here that rock-climbing trainers like B Shekar Babu said that Ursu Gutta was a suitable site for entry level rock climbers, while Kothakonda was for secondary and higher levels as the height of Kothakonda was more than 350 meters. A trial run of rock-climbing event was also conducted at Ursu Gutta by a group of students led by Shekar

According to official sources, the DTPC had also wanted to introduce Kayaking in the Gundu Cheruvu (tank) located on the historical Warangal Fort.

The DTPC also decided to take steps to protect centuries-old Ramalingeswara Swamy temple situated on Bodagutta hilltop at Munipally near Chinthagattu village in Hasanparthy mandal as indiscriminate quarrying is posing grave threat to the temple. But not a single proposal has materialised so far. Besides, even the night camping facility at the Devunoor forest block has been suspended. No steps have been taken to develop the Dharmasagar reservoir, which is located about just 23 km away from Warangal city.

However, District Tourism Officer (DTO) M Shivaji said that they are making plans for the promotion of the tourist activities in the district. “Several files are pending before the State government,” he added.

