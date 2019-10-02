Tourism Ministry bans single-use plastics at monuments

By | Published: 8:02 pm

New Delhi: The Tourism Ministry here on Wednesday banned the use of single-use plastics inside or within 100 meters of any monument.

“The single-use plastics will not be allowed inside and within 100 metres of monuments,” said Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel during the launch Paryatan Parv here.

Paryatan Parv will be organised from October 2 to 13 across the country. Its Delhi leg is being organised from October 2 to 6 at Rajpath lawns, between Rafi Marg and Janpath.

The idea is to propagate the message of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and encourage Indians to visit various destinations across the country and also to spread the message of ‘Tourism for All’.

Calling upon people to shun the single-use plastics, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday had urged citizens to make it a mass movement.

In the Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed people to give up the single-use plastics items. At the 74th session of the UNGA in New York, Modi urged the UN to shun the single-use plastics.

According to the Environment Ministry, about 20,000 tonnes of plastics waste is generated every day in the country. Of this, only 13,000-14000 tonnes are collected.

The single-use plastics, also referred to as disposable plastics, are commonly used for packaging and include items intended to be used only once, before being thrown away or recycled.

The single-use plastics items include carry bags, food packaging, bottles, straws, containers, cups and cutlery.