Tourism sector to be hit

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Covid-19 and the accompanying lockdown has cast a pall on all segments of the travel and hospitality industry. Battered by the Covid-19, Indian tourism industry is staring at an overall loss of Rs 5 lakh crore and job cuts impacting up to five crore people. Globally, aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit and the situation is dire in India with many looking at job cuts and even closure.

The organised sector in the tourism industry — which consists of branded hotels, tour operators, travel agencies — may be the worst hit with an estimated loss of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Other than the organised sector, the tourism industry is a source of employment for homestays, small and budget hotel operators, tour guides and others for whom this is going to be an existential crisis. More than 53,000 hotels and 5 lakhs restaurants across India are closed now, pointed out participants in a webinar on travel and hospitality organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

Karunendra S Jasti, president, FTCCI, said the near-term impact is likely to trigger economic recessions around the world. It is likely that international travel restrictions will linger on to avoid “importing” new Covid-19 cases. Countries may purposefully restrict outward travel and encourage local tourism as a substitute.

Sreevats Sanjay, regional director South, Ministry of Tourism, said – “Tourism in India will bounce even though there is lot of damage happened due to Covid-19. Tourism is a resilient industry. With International borders and flights not to be opened in the next few months, we will promote tours with in India as there is huge potential awaiting.”

Sanitation will be priority from now on. People prefer to travel by road maintaining social distance. Travellers will be more responsible with the new health norms like wearing masks, cleaning hands and social distance, the panelists said.

India is expected to benefit as demand for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) from other Asian countries is expected to be diverted to India to some extent, benefits of which will be seen only be seen post first quarter of 2021, they said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .