Tourism-wise, 2017 has been the best year for Telangana

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The young State of Telangana has started to blip on the tourism radar catching the attention of tourists not only from across the country but also abroad.

Blessed with best of natural locales, flora and fauna and replete with tales of rich history and cultural heritage, Telangana has been making rapid forays in the tourism arena.

We have taken up activities on various fronts this year to spread awareness on the unexplored tourist destinations and the number of footfalls have started to show a rise, Tourism Commissioner Sunita Bhagwat tells Sharjeel.

Best year ever

Tourism-wise, we can say that 2017 has been the best year for Telangana. We hosted foreign delegates, including the Advisor to the President of the United States Ivanka Trump, and later, eight US Congressmen.

Apart from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, we hosted World Telugu Conference, 78th SKAL International World Congress, and many more prestigious business and trade seminars.

It has been a busy year, but the result is that Telangana and its capital city were highlighted on the global map in 2017.

The success of tourism is the success of all departments and only when every department is functioning well can tourists trust a place enough to visit it. In that sense, 2017 has been a great year not just for Telangana Tourism but for Telangana State itself.

A hoard of awards

The Union Ministry of Tourism awarded Telangana in eight different categories. One of these was for Tourism Department for publishing a tourism book in the Mandarin language during a travel mart in China.

Another award was given to our tourism guide Kasinath Rao, who is in his 80s. Warangal won the best Heritage City award. All in all, it would be safe to say that Brand Telangana and Brand Hyderabad have been established successfully, within just three years of the birth of Telangana.

Awareness campaign

The Tourism Department and Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation have been working hard to spread awareness among the people of the country about the unexplored tourism destinations in the State.

A common perception has been that Hyderabad is the only tourism spot in Telangana and to counter it, this year we conducted 14 road shows focusing on cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Pune and many places in the North-East. The results are showing already with Warangal emerging as a major tourism hub, without affecting tourist inflow to Hyderabad.

Plans for 2018

Adventure tourism will undoubtedly be the focus for the department as there is great scope in the State. We already have a good measure of adventure tourism, but it is all unorganised.

We plan to structure, streamline and boost adventure sports activities in the State, especially after the Union government issues its adventure sports guidelines.

Also, we shall be increasing the number of road shows, exploring more Tier II cities that were hitherto uncharted.