Tourist footfall drops at Charminar due to ‘coronavirus’ scare

Hyderabad: Tourists footfall at the historic Charminar monument and its surrounding markets has registered a drop in the last few days apparently due to the coronavirus scare.

“As against 3,000 visitors who usually turn up to have a glimpse of the monument, now between 1200 and 1400 people are coming every day,” said ASI officials at Charminar.

The trend is likely to continue with people as precautionary measures are avoiding visiting crowded places. Zakir Hussain, a perfume seller at Gulzar Houz said the crowds has melted down in the markets in the last two days.

“We usually get foreign tourists and those from other States till mid-March but there is a drop this time. This is causing a loss of business for us here,” he said.

Similar complaints were echoed by other traders who run their businesses on road sides from Madina Building to Charminar. “Business is affected to a large extent due to coronovirus scare. I call it a scare because people are afraid to visit the markets despite authorities trying to allay their fears. Even late evenings, the crowds are lesser,” Nahadi who sells crockery items at Pathergatti said.

Around 3,000 small traders run their business from roadside around the monument. An equal number of shop keepers run their trade at the market at Lad Bazaar, Madina Building, Shehran lane, New Lad Bazaar, Gulzar Houz and Patel Market.

