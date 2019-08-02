Tourists flock to the iceberg corridor

By | Published: 6:27 pm

At dusk, tourists marvel at the sensational collapse of an iceberg at the end of its long journey from Greenland to Canada’s east coast, which now has a front row seat to the melting of the Arctic’s ice.While the rest of the world nervously eyes the impact of global warming, the calving of Greenland’s glaciers has breathed new life into the remote coastal villages of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Once a hub of cod fishing, the province now plays host to hordes of amateur photographers and tourists hoping to capture the epic ice melt for posterity. As winter ends, iceberg spotting begins. “It keeps getting better every year,” says Barry Strickland, a 58-year-old former fisherman who now takes tourists in his small boat around King’s Point in the north of the province.

For the past four years, Strickland has taken visitors to bear witness to the death throes of these ice giants, which can measure dozens of meters in height and weigh hundreds of thousands of tons. In a matter of weeks, ice frozen for thousands of years can quickly melt into the ocean.

Strickland’s boat excursions are often fully booked during the high season from May to July. The villagers keep track of the icebergs on an interactive satellite tracking map put online by the provincial government. Some are even marketing “iceberg water” as the purest on Earth and selling it as a high-end luxury item. The melt is also used in vodka, beer and cosmetics.