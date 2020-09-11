Tourists return to the ancient ‘City of Gods’

Dozens of tourists in face masks strolled along the Avenue of the Dead stretching between the Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon.

Teotihuacan: After months in hibernation, Mexico’s ancient “City of Gods” is slowly coming back to life as tourists return to the majestic pyramids of Teotihuacan.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Angelica Tellez, who came from the western city of Guadalajara to visit the pre-Hispanic archaeological site outside Mexico’s modern-day capital.

Tourists wandered in awe amid placid stray dogs loitering in the city, which was built around 200 BC and abandoned eight or nine centuries later.

The authorities hope that 3,000 people will visit the newly reopened UNESCO World Heritage Site each day — 30 percent of its usual capacity. Visitors will be required to follow sanitary measures and are forbidden from climbing the two pyramids or the Temple of the Plumed Serpent.

Tony Tang, a 45-year-old businessman from Beijing who lives in California, had planned to go to Egypt but his flight was canceled due to a lack of passengers.

“I came here instead,” he said. “I’m looking at other pyramids … It’s amazing.” Paul Rallo, a 42-year-old DJ from Barcelona, felt there was a greater awareness of the risks in Mexico than in Spain, with measures such as temperature checks at the entrance to the site. “It’s incredible how they could build this at that time. I wanted to see it more closely,” said Paul.