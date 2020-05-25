Tourists should not travel to Goa; hotels still non functional: Official

By | Published: 11:43 pm 11:44 pm

Panaji: Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan on Monday advised tourists not to travel to the coastal state, on a day when 10 out of the 13 flights, which were scheduled to land at Goa’s Dabolim airport, were cancelled.

Mohanan also said that only 66 passengers had arrived in the state via two flights from Bengaluru and Delhi, while one flight is expected to land late on Monday.

“We are telling tourists that if you do not have a house in Goa, do not come,” Mohanan said.

She also said that no hotel was allowed to function routinely and cater to guests in the state and only those hospitality facilities which function as quarantine centres were allowed to operate in the current circumstances.

“According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no permission has been given to start regular hospitality services. Only hotels as quarantine centres can function,” she said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Sunday said that the state administration expected nearly 2,000 persons to arrive in Goa by domestic flights on Monday alone.

“Thirteen flights were scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday, out of which 10 got cancelled. Thirty passengers arrived in Goa from Bengaluru, while 33 passengers arrived from Delhi,” Mohanan said.

The airport has resumed facilitating routine domestic flights after two months, when regular flights were restricted on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the 63 passengers who arrived in Goa on Monday, 40 (including three minors) opted for home quarantine, while the rest opted to undergo paid Covid-19 tests, results of which would be available soon, she said.

Mohanan also said that the state’s tally of active Covid-19 persons stood at 48.

