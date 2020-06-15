Tovino Thomas digs up archives to post ‘newer stuff’

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: South star Tovino Thomas had to dig up his archives as sharing “newer stuff” on social media was getting hard for him.

Tovino took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback image of himself dressed in a white and black full sleeved T-shirt and sporting a shorter hairdo.

“Posting newer stuff was getting hard. Then I found my hard disks. #fromthearchives #throwback @flying_asplif_ photography,” he captioned the image.



Tovino also shared a video of himself doing a headstand on a gym tool, which he tagged: “Skill learnt in lockdown.”

The actor recently welcomed his second child, a son, whom he has named Tahaan. He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lidiya in 2014. The two had their first child, a daughter, whom they named Izza Tovino, in 2016.