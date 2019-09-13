Towards a more inclusive society

By | Published: 8:57 pm

The past couple of years have seen people taking to everything organic in a big way.Processed foods have been pushed over by healthier, pesticide-free grains, veggies and spices that tickle the taste buds and yet are packed with nutrition.

Now, there are countless stores that sell organic products by the dozen, but, what sets apart Holistic Wellness store owned by Varunchand Vemuganti in Kondapur is that all the products manufactured by their brand are packaged by differently-abled adults.

The store is collaborating with Shankar Foundation to encourage inclusiveness for differently-abled individuals in mainstream society. “We wanted to give such individuals an opportunity to help out with necessities everyone needs on a daily basis.

Their efforts actually make a difference in people’s lives. The new range of organic products is packaged by them. The monthly packs contain dals, rice and spices like chilli and turmeric powder.

There is a multi-millet powder mix which contains 10 varieties of millets which can be mixed with atta for rotis and with rice flour for dosas. It can also be used as a health drink by mixing it with water or milk,” adds Aparna Vemuganti, Varunchand’s mother, a partner at the store.

The new monthly packs which are going to be sold at their store are increasing self-esteem and confidence in differently-abled individuals. Some 20 people receive the material, enter them into the stock record, place the appropriate ingredients in packing covers with labels and send them for delivery.

Aparna and an employee from the store also visit the workshop of the foundation weekly to make sure things go smoothly. Her hope is that “in future, more businesses make a concentrated effort to give work to such individuals”.

