Towards an ideal Covid-19 diet

Hyderabad: Among the many suggestions from doctors and public health specialists during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the most common advice is the importance of eating it right to avoid getting sick and developing chronic illnesses during the time of pandemic.

With outpatient facilities across all the healthcare facilities, except for Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad shutting-down, healthcare professionals, especially nutritionists have urged people to focus on balanced diet and not get sick.

Almost all of them advise that proper nutrition and hydration should be followed by individuals during the time of Covid-19 outbreak. A well-balanced diet will ensure individuals are healthy and have better immune systems and thereby lower the risk of chronic illness and infectious diseases, doctors point out.

So what should people do to maintain a healthy Covid-19 diet during lockdown? One should eat a variety of fresh and unprocessed foods every day to get vitamins, minerals, dietary fibres, protein and antioxidants that the body needs, advises Dr B Venkateshwar Rao, president, Nutrition Program of India and former president of Indian Dietetics Association, TS and AP.

“Drink enough water, increase consumption of fruits, avoid sugar, fat and salt to lower risk of overweight, obesity, strokes and diabetes,” he says.

Vitamin C and coronavirus

Given the coronavirus outbreak, Vitamin C is in huge demand with people looking to buy supplements or increase consumption of fruits.

Doctors, however, point out that there is no direct link to Vitamin C and Covid-19. The advantage with Vitamin C is that it is considered as a powerful antioxidant that strengthens body’s natural defence mechanism and encourages production of white blood cells to protect the body against any kind of infection. Some of the good sources of Vitamin C are oranges, lemons, lines, grapes and even green leafy vegetables.

