Towards resilient banks

Published: 12:00 am 10:38 pm

The Indian economy has been impacted by both domestic and global factors. External uncertainties, such as delay in Brexit, US-China trade war, oil-market disruptions and geopolitical risks, has dampened consumer and investor confidence as well as business sentiment. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth moderated to 4.5% year-on-year in the second quarter of the current fiscal, extending a sequential decline to the sixth consecutive quarter. However, the country’s financial system remains stable despite the weakening domestic growth. Government’s recapitalisation of public sector banks has improved resilience of the banking sector and capital adequacy ratio, backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s policy measures towards improving governance, liquidity to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), faster resolution of stressed assets and streamlining payment infrastructure. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is also making efforts towards resolution of stressed assets. On the other hand, the provision coverage ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) improved to 61.5% in September 2019 from 60.5% in March 2019 showing increased resilience over the quarters. Reduction of inter-bank market and assets to 4% of the total banking assets and better capitalisation of PSU banks have led to a decline in losses to the banking system.

While the outlook for capital inflows into the economy remains positive, India’s exports and trade could face hurdles if there is sustained global slowdown. The RBI has the responsibility of reviving both consumption and investment. It is going to be critical for the banking sector to continue to improve the bad loan scenario, which showed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declining from 11.2% in March 2018 to 9.1% in March 2019 and returning to profitability in the first half of the fiscal. Since this turnaround has been facilitated by a conducive policy environment through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework, it becomes important that more prudent steps towards stressed asset resolution must be taken. In the co-operative banking segment, which acts as a base for the rural economy, the RBI needs to push for deposit growth, profitability and reduction of non-performing assets. The central bank should also arrest the slowing pace of credit expansion by NBFCs, witnessed in the last six quarters, and ensure that there is smooth bank credit to the players. Introduction of the external benchmark system that has enabled most banks to link their lending rates to the policy repo rate of the RBI augurs well for transmission to lending rates in future. Though the impact of past policy rate reductions on monetary transmission is still unfolding, that of counter-cyclical measures taken by the Government recently is playing out. The Budget, which is due for presentation on February 1, should provide greater clarity on further measures that the government may initiate. The RBI should maintain an accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive growth.

