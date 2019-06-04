Towering Storm fancied for Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:08 am 5:31 pm

Mysuru: The M.Bobby-trained Towering Storm, who maintains form, may repeat in the Chevalier Trophy 1600 metres a handicap for horses rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Artful 1, Scarlet Burning 2, Country’s Light 3

2. Smart Signs 1, Celestar 2, Pikachu 3

3. Octavius 1, March To Victory 2, On Her Own 3

4. Monte Greco 1, Country’s Tigress 2, Sporto 3

5. Towering Storm 1, Steinlight 2, Kingoftheworld 3

6. Myfairlady 1, Maduro 2, Roosevelt 3

7. Platinum Pearl 1, Cavarozzi 2, Festive Star 3

Day’s Best: Artful.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

