Town Hall in Siddipet to be opened on Friday

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Siddipet: Hot on the heels of inauguration of state-of-the-art auditorium by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Gajwel, another auditorium (town hall) will be thrown open to the public in the district headquarters on Friday.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate the auditorium built in G+2 mode. The town hall, built at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, has a 340 seating capacity. There is enough parking space for 100 motorcycles and 30 cars. The town hall building also has two suites for visitors, green room, toilets, and other facilities. The town hall has been named as Vipanchi Kala Vedkia after stringed musical instruments. It will be used for organising cultural programmes, government meetings, literary programmes and others. The Siddipet town is already having open-air auditorium on the banks of Komaticheruvu. To mark the inauguration of Vipanchi Kala Vedika, a host of cultural programmes will be staged throughout the Friday.

