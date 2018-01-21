Mini train at Numaish still a crowdpuller

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The mini train, one of the oldest features at Numaish, the 78th edition of which is on, is still the most popular at the 46-day event.

Chugging along at a leisurely pace of 20 km per hour, taking passengers all around the sprawling Exhibition Grounds, the toy train is witnessing an increasing patronage this year as well. The eight-bogie service starts at 3 pm and goes on till around 11 pm. It carries 40 to 45 passengers on each trip.

In these eight hours, the train manages around 32 trips on weekdays, while on weekends this goes up to about 40.

“We are collecting a nominal charge of Rs 10 per individual for one trip,” says Rupendra Kumar Varghey, convener for the service.

The train service, which is as old as Numaish, has undergone a few changes. Earlier on rail tracks, it was replaced with rubber tyres in 2010. The new version was manufactured by Sudha Car Museum and has a diesel engine.

B Kumar, its main driver since 2006, says the earlier train used to give passengers a feeling like travelling on a tram. But rising maintenance costs and engine problems prompted a change in design and system. However, the response, he says, has not changed, and on the contrary, has only got bigger.

It has become almost a tradition for the visitors to hop on to the mini train, take a ride for a different view of Numaish and add to their overall experience, adds Kumar.