Toyota launches Glanza

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Japanese auto major Toyota on Thursday launched in India premium hatchback Glanza, its version of Suzuki’s Baleno, which it is sourcing from its compatriot as part of their collaboration. The Glanza has been tagged at an introductory price ranging from Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh.

As a part of the nation-wide launch, Glanza has been launched at Harsha Toyota showroom at LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

Toyota, which is present in India through a joint venture with the Kirloskar group, is offering the Glanza only on two variants in 1.2 litre petrol engine with automatic transmission options.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is offering warranty of three years/one lakh kilometers that can be extended up to five years/2.2 lakh km. The Glanza comes equipped with features such as touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for smart phone based navigation.

Toyota has a customer base of 1.5 million in India. In March this year, Toyota and Suzuki expanded scope of collaboration including manufacturing of Suzuki-developed compact SUV Vitara Brezza at Toyota’s plant in India from 2022.

