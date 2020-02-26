Toyota launches luxurious self-charging EV Vellfire

By | Published: 4:09 pm

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched its new luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) from Hyderabad priced at Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom India). Unveiled in India as Completely Built Unit (CBU) from Japan, the car is positioned on the luxury end of the MPV segment and is being offered as a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle. The new Vellfire engine which is coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery ensures low emissions whilst delivering a delightful driving experience.

The new hybrid Vellfire was unveiled nationally from Hyderabad as about 20 per cent of the total 180 units booked so far have come from the city. The first three months of shipment has been sold out with each shipment having a capacity of 60 units. Vellfire has high fuel efficiency with a mileage of 16.35 km per litre with the advantage of no external charging required. The interiors give an experience of lounge class travel with leather upholstery and reclining seats in the second row.

TKM vice-chairman Vikram Kirloskar said, “The automotive industry in India is undergoing a profound technology-driven transformation with innovation and creativity defining the overall customer experience. Our latest offering Vellfire embodies our commitment of offering Ever-Better Cars with Ever-Better Technology for an Ever-Better Environment.”

